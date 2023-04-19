HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Purchases $33,486.60 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HCI Group by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

