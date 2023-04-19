HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Purchases $33,486.60 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HCI Group Stock Performance
NYSE HCI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83.
HCI Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCI Group (HCI)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.