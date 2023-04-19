HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. 459,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,631. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average of $241.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

