Harvest Finance Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $34.91 or 0.00119251 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.