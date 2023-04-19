Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
HOG stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.
Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson
In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.