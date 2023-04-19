Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 253,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.