Halogen Software (TSE:HGN) Stock Price Up ∞

Halogen Software Inc (TSE:HGN – Get Rating) shares rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,417 shares.
Halogen Software Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.49.
About Halogen Software
Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.
