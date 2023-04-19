Guild of Guardians 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $276,837.23 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $276,837.23 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

