Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,431 shares of company stock valued at $348,296. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

