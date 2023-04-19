GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

