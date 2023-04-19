Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,149.0 days.
Gruma Price Performance
Shares of GPAGF remained flat at $14.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gruma has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.
Gruma Company Profile
