Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Shares Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) by 13,219.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

About Grove Collaborative

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 113,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

