Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Position Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Griffon makes up about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Griffon worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

