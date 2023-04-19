Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s previous close.
GBNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Greenbrook TMS Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ GBNH opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
