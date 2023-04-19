Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 1,070,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

