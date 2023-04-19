Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 28,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.77. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

