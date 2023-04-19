Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 2,617 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 3.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

