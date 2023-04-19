Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 2,181 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.26% of Kearny Financial worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,747. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $528.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

