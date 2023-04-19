Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 14,350 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up 2.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 107,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

