Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. 177,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,208. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.