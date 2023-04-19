Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 5.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 472,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,562,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Stories

