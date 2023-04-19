GMX 1-Day Volume Hits $67.37 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $712.22 million and $67.37 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $82.43 or 0.00281809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,016,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,640,667 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.