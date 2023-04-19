Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. GitLab comprises 4.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of GitLab worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 470,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

