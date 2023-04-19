Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $24.79 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up approximately 6.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

