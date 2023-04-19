Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.71. 434,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,182% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.