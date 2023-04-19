Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Holdings Increased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of BUG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

