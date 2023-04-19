Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 10,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

