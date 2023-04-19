Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.609 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 88.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. Global Partners has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

