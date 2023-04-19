Glen W. Hauenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 12,975,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

