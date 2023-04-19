Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $42.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
