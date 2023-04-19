Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

GAIN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

