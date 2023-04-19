Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

GAIN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.