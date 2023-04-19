Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 611,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 158,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,543. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.99. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.