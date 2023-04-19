Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 800 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $687.78. 24,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,701. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $711.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.41 and a 200-day moving average of $603.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

