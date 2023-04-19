Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,196 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,384. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.