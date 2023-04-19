Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $170,898.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,000 shares of company stock worth $673,606 over the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

