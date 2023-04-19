Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $112,000 Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

PLCE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 66,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

