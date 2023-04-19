Gladius Capital Management LP Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 5,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

