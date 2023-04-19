Gladius Capital Management LP Has $532,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 593,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after acquiring an additional 168,615 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Centene by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Centene Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 888,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

