Gladius Capital Management LP Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,981. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

