Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

