Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MO stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.