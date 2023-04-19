Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 354,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 161,828 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $47.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.