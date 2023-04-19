GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 4%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 9,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 174,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

