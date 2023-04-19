Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.20 Per Share

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GEN stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.58. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The company has a market cap of £692.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,700.04). In other Genuit Group news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,700.04). Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,847.17). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

