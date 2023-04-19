Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. Gentex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

