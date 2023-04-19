Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 3,100,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,172,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

