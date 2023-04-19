General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

