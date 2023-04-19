Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.1 days.

Genel Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 163 ($2.02) to GBX 162 ($2.00) in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

