GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $32.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

