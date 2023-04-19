Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

