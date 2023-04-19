GAM Holding AG Sells 1,691 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,032,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 1,852,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

